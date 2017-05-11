Posted: May 11, 2017 8:03 PMUpdated: May 11, 2017 8:30 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise recognized some of the best and brightest in high school athletics and academics Thursday night at its first annual Night of Scholars and Champions.

The newspaper recognized athletes of the week and students of the month, while handing out larger awards for the 2016-2017 academic school year. The big award was for Student of The Year, and it went to a young lady from Bartlesville High School.

Abigail Hales was named Student of The Year. She won a free car from Patriot GMC Hyundai, $2,000 cash from the Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise and $500 in gasoline from Phillips 66.

Winter Williams from Copan High School was named female Athlete of The Year. AJ Archambo from Bartlesville High was named male Athlete of The Year.

Henry Williams and Melody Brown from Bartlesville High, along with Oklahoma Union’s Jacob Auer were also named as runners up for the Student of The Year award.