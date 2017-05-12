Posted: May 12, 2017 3:22 AMUpdated: May 12, 2017 3:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Police were called to the scene of an apparent double suicide attempt Thursday night. According to Public Information Officer, Captain Jay Hastings, one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The other died at on the scene.

Investigators spent much of the night at the scene and the State Medical Examiner was called in to be part of the investigation. Police received a call shortly after 6:00 Thursday night from a family member who had stopped by to check on the elderly couple. The incident occurred inside a residence in the 6600 block of NE Trail drive.