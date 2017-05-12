Posted: May 12, 2017 12:16 PMUpdated: May 12, 2017 12:16 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville High has more than 20 athletes competing at state events in the OKC metro area on Friday and Saturday

In track and field, Bartlesville has sent 17 athletes to state.

That competition runs Friday and Saturday at Yukon High School.

As usual, expect long distance racing to be the key for both the Bruins and the Lady Bruins. On the guy’s side a good performance should place BHS in the top five. The girls have a chance to do something really special if everything goes right. Here is Bartlesville head track and field coach Bon Bennett.

