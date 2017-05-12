Posted: May 12, 2017 2:44 PMUpdated: May 12, 2017 2:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville woman appeared in Washington County Court on Thursday. Sara Groves is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of stolen property.



According to an affidavit, a stolen Kansas vehicle was spotted in Bartlesville by an officer. The officer went to the residence where the vehicle was parked and spoke to Groves who gave permission to look inside the residence. While checking the residence, the officer found a glass pipe with a white crystal substance inside.



The officer wrote a search warrant for the home before executing the warrant. On that search the officer found multiple pipes with the same substance. The officer also found multiple needles and a spoon with the crystal substance on it, as well as four bags with the white crystal substance in it. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.



