Posted: May 12, 2017 3:03 PMUpdated: May 12, 2017 3:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

A man was taken in by the Washington County Sheriff's Department on multiple charges. Elwood Carpenter was taken in for multiple counts of domestic abuse.



According to an affidavit, a deputy was dispatched to a residence in Dewey. The owners of the residence told the deputy that Carpenter had assaulted two of their children. According to one of the children, he had confronted Carpenter to get him to stop punching holes in a hallway wall. When he asked, Carpenter turned and punched him in the forehead. When he fell, he covered his head just before Carpenter punched again, this time striking his right hand.



The second child watched these events take place. She jumped on Carpenter to stop the assault, but Carpenter punched her in the nose and ran out of the door. She followed him to the road when he picked her up by the throat and threw her on the road.



Carpenter says that he was in an argument with the second child and did begin to punch the wall, when the first child chest bumped him. That's when he punched him in the forehead. However, Carpenter states he had no physical contact with the second child.



Carpenter's next court date is scheduled for June 2. He was given 30 days of flat time for Contempt of Court for swearing. Bond was set at $20,000 after those 30 days.

