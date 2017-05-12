Posted: May 12, 2017 3:20 PMUpdated: May 12, 2017 3:20 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Copan man was arrested in Bartlesville for multiple charges. Jerrod Reeder was taken into custody for felonious possession of a firearm, possessing a controlled dangerous substance, paraphernalia, intoxication, and possessing a weapon while intoxicated.



According to an affidavit, an officer made contact with Reeder arguing with a woman in a park. The officer identified that Reeder was intoxicated, and that he also had a pistol in the back of his waistband. When asked to raise his hands, Reeder stated that the officer would have to make him. After some back and forth, Reeder finally complied and the officer took possession of the gun.



When searched, the officer found a small bag of methamphetamine, and a syringe.



Bond was set at $5,000. His next court date is scheduled for June 2.