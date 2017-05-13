Posted: May 13, 2017 8:55 PMUpdated: May 13, 2017 8:55 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A tent full of bidders raised $21,150 in a live auction of sixteen items to benefit Elder Care Saturday night. Roger Skelly also took several outright donations in five-hundred and one-thousand dollars each and donors bid on about a hundred silent auction items. Dierdre McCardle of Elder Care says it will take several days to tabulate the amount raised. The Good, The Bad, and The Barbeque is Elder Care's Major fund raiser.



Saturday night's event was the nineteenth annual event at the Mullendore Cross Bell Ranch. Gypsy Twang and Les Gillliam provided the musical entertainment.