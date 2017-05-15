Posted: May 15, 2017 3:12 AMUpdated: May 15, 2017 3:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Superintendent, Chuck McCauley is recommending Language Arts teacher in Special Education at Madison Middle School, Morgan Axsom for the Assistant Principal position at Madison Middle School, effective July 1st. The Bartlesville Board of Education will consider his recommendation at its regular meeting on Monday evening.

In April the board approved the promotion of Madison’s current Assistant Principal, Matt Hancock to serve as the new Bruin Academy Principal and Assistant Director of Athletics and Activities. That shift was part of an administrative streamlining plan to reduce two of the district’s administrative positions in light of continuing state revenue failures.

Axsom has been in the district since 2009. In addition to teaching Language Arts classes, she was the assistant softball coach from 2010-2013. Prior to her time in Bartlesville, she taught life science, language arts, and geography to Special Education students in Jenks and helped coach softball and sponsor Special Olympics.