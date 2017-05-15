Posted: May 15, 2017 3:14 AMUpdated: May 15, 2017 3:14 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council plans to issue the next round of General Obligation bonds Monday night. Jered Davidson of the Public Finance Law Group, PLLC will update the council prior to taking action. The council will also act on a proposal to adopt the findings of the Tax Incentive District Review Committee and establish TIF District Number 11 at the Eastland Shopping Center.

Monday night's council meeting is set for 7 o'clock at the City Center Building.