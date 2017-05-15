Posted: May 15, 2017 9:29 AMUpdated: May 15, 2017 9:30 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday morning.

The Commissioners approved Billy Scott as the new Nowata County Undersheriff. Nowata County Sheriff Sandy Hadley made the announcement that she had hired Scott last week, but the paperwork on Monday made it official. The Commissioners also accepted bids for asphalt, and tabled the awarding of the bid until next week.

They also tabled a sheriff’s office proposal for new security cameras and a new security system. The commissioners wanted to get at least one more bid in order to take action on that item in seven days.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:00 in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.