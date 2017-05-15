Posted: May 15, 2017 2:25 PMUpdated: May 15, 2017 2:25 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning. During the meeting the commissioners received letters regarding the Firewise Plan and the Individual Safe Room Project from Kary Cox and the Washington County Emergency Management. Cox explained that Washington County had some grant money, but because of several FEMA stipulations, that money would go to adding 91 safe-rooms to the Individual Saferoom Grant. This means that a resident of the county can follow several guidelines and rules and potentially receive money for putting in a safe-room. Cox then explained that the county will be needing a fire mitigation plan, but that plan is going to be coming from an outside source, and not from Washington County Emergency Management.



The commissioners also heard a presentation from Darla Heller, the Executive Director of the Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance regarding a membership application for the county. The commissioners approved to apply for the membership.



All items were approved in the meeting, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning.