Posted: May 15, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: May 15, 2017 3:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was taken into custody on two charges. Travis Thompson was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Paraphernalia on Monday.



According to an affidavit, officers were called to a Walmart where a man was passed out in his truck with a “bong” in his lap. Officers arrived to find Thompson in the drivers seat with a homemade smoking device made from a light bulb. When officers woke him up, Thompson stated that he didn't know what he was smoking, just whatever was given to him.



Officers searched the vehicle and Thompson and found several bags of methamphetamine, as well as positively identified the substance in the smoking device was meth. Bond was set at $2,000.