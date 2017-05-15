Posted: May 15, 2017 3:21 PMUpdated: May 15, 2017 3:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Collinsville man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility for Domestic Abuse. Jerry Archer was in court on Monday and plead not guilty.



According to an affidavit, a victim was at Archer's house when, while drinking, he became upset. The victim states that he threw her on the bed and they began to scuffle. As she tried to leave, the victim states she was blocked by Archer who then threw her into a TV and the stand it was on. The victim was able to leave where she called officers. Officers noted several scrapes and bruising. The victim noted that the bruising was from the last time she was assaulted.



Bond was set at $500 with the condition that no contact be made with the victim. Archer's next court date is May 24.