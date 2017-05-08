Posted: May 15, 2017 4:13 PMUpdated: May 15, 2017 4:13 PM

Bill Lynch

The Commissioners held an executive session Monday morning, at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, to discuss possible applicants for a part-time position with County Emergency Management. After the brief session the Board chose applicant Autumn Moles for the part-time position pending the required County drug screening, Moles will be hired on a limited one year contract with a maximum of 1000 hours at a rate of $10 per hour.

Also approved during the meeting were letters of support for Green County Volunteer Fire Department and Ponca City Volunteer Fire Department for their EMS service. The Commissioners also approved the transfer of $300,000 between Sheriff's accounts for the purchase of six new trucks and two new vans.