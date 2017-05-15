Posted: May 15, 2017 10:29 PMUpdated: May 15, 2017 10:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met at their biweekly meting on Monday night. During the meeting the council heard a presentation from Glen Garretson from Waste Connection about changing trash collection service for the city. Currently, the city has two full time garbage men under employement, and one temporary. If the city decides to hire Waste Connections, this could affect these jobs. However, Garretson did say that he would need two additional garbage men, and they could apply with his company.

Garretson explained that the same sized trucks would be used, but that residents would be issued their own garbage recepticles, much like the city of Bartlesville and Nowata, and the new trucks would be able to pick up trash via truck as opposed to manualy lifted and placed into the trucks.

Should some sort of agreement be made, routes would be developed by Gerretson to efficiently pick up trash, and accommidations could be made, for instance, for elderly or disabled people who need assistance getting their trash to the curb.

All other items in the meeting were approved.