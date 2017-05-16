Posted: May 16, 2017 11:11 AMUpdated: May 16, 2017 11:11 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council on Monday night. in their brief meeting, the authority was notified that it would have an $8,500 charge to test a sewer line casing to make sure it would not leak.

City Manager Kevin Trease also noted that his crews have been cleaning ditches to improve in water drainage, even cleaning when it's raining.

All other items were approved.