Posted: May 16, 2017 11:16 AMUpdated: May 16, 2017 11:16 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Educational Facilities Authority held a special meeting on Monday night after the Dewey Public Works Authoirty which was after the Dewey City Council Meeting.

In the short, one minute meeting, the authority approved auditing services from Elfrink and Associates, PLLC.