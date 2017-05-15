Posted: May 16, 2017 1:10 PMUpdated: May 16, 2017 1:10 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Executive Director Blair Ellis and officers from the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation presented a check for $85,017 to the Bartlesville School Board Monday night. The check was the product of a successful Challenge Grant for piloting a new STEM program in the Bartlesville school district's six elementary schools.

The Foundation announced six months ago that it would match up to $41,000 in community donations to pilot the Project Lead the Way Launch STEM program in Bartlesville's elementary schools.



The district's teachers have embraced the new program. Only the fourth and fifth grade classes were required to pilot new STEM modules in 2017-2018, but all of the teachers in kindergarten through third grades also volunteered to pilot modules tailored to their students. Bartlesville Public Schools has been expanding its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program since 2015.