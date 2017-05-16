Posted: May 16, 2017 1:13 PMUpdated: May 16, 2017 1:13 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Eight people voiced their opinion on a downtown landscaping plan to the Bartlesville City Council Monday night. Many more with connections to downtown were in attendance at the meeting.

Nearly all the comments were in favor of the city moving forward with a pilot landscaping project near Second and Dewey. Comments came from Joel Rabin, Mark Haskell, Susan Dick, and Mark Spencer. Council members also heard form Lori McCoy, Sean Roberts, Nathan Bales, andMatt Roark.

Councilman Alan Gentges gave his report from the landscape taskforce. He recommended decreasing the number of beds from 376 to 140 and reducing many of the plantings to trees or shrubs that will require less maintenance. Funds are available for three years from TIF financing. Jim Curd made the motion that the city take over maintenance after that. Vice-Mayor John Kane noted that it was possible that future funding may affect that long term goal but it would e an issue for some future council. After much discussion, the council passed the proposal by a unanimous vote.