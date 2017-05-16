Posted: May 16, 2017 1:15 PMUpdated: May 16, 2017 1:15 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff's investigators may have a new lead in the investigation into the death of James McFarland of Tulsa. Investigators say that Ty Bohlander was seen driving a 1992 Chevy G-20 Sport Van with Oklahoma tag 737-QAM. He was spotted in the brown or maroon van driving along Rangeline Road in Joplin, days after McFarland's body was found. Detectives believe the van was left in Joplin before Bohlander and his mother, Diana Bohlander, fled west to Aurora Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming. The mother-son pair are charged with first degree murder. If you have information about the case, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 620-429-3992.