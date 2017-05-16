Posted: May 16, 2017 1:16 PMUpdated: May 16, 2017 1:16 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville sold the final traunch of 3.3 million dollars worth of municipal combined-purpose General Obligation bonds Monday night. There were two bidders. The low bid came in at 1.526799 percent. Finance attorney, John Wolfe told the council the low interest rate was a reflection of the city's bond rating.



Standard & Poors rates Bartlesville at double A minus -- the third best in the state.