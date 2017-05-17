Posted: May 17, 2017 10:12 AMUpdated: May 17, 2017 10:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville closed the intersectin of 11th and Choctaw Wednesday morning at about 8:30. The street was closed to accomodate tying a new waterline to existing service crossing Choctaw.

According to the Water Utilities Supervisor the street will be closed late in the afternoon. The water will be off, on 11th Street from Adams Blvd. to Choctaw during this water line work. Water will be turned back on as soon as possible.

