Posted: May 17, 2017 11:11 AMUpdated: May 17, 2017 1:31 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has reported that a power outage that affected around 1,800 people on Wednesday morning, has since been restored.

According Stan Whiteford from PSO, a tree branch was found and removed on a feeder lockout. That main power line stopped powefr from several minor lines which caused the outage in the wide area.