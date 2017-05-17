OKWU Baseball to Regional Title Game

News


City of Bartlesville

Posted: May 17, 2017 11:24 AMUpdated: May 17, 2017 11:24 AM

Fire hydrant Flushing

Share on RSS

 

Ben Nicholas

Fire hydrant flushing continues on Friday in the following areas

  • From Adams Boulevard going South to Nowata Road, from Silver Lake going East to Highway 75
  • From Highway 75 going East to Bison Road, from Adams Blvd South to Nowata Road, to include the Industrial Park.



Crews will be flushing daily from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. until area
is complete.

Discoloration of water may occur during this process. Please use caution when laundering clothes.


« Back to News