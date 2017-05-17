News
City of Bartlesville
Fire hydrant Flushing
Ben Nicholas
Fire hydrant flushing continues on Friday in the following areas
- From Adams Boulevard going South to Nowata Road, from Silver Lake going East to Highway 75
- From Highway 75 going East to Bison Road, from Adams Blvd South to Nowata Road, to include the Industrial Park.
Crews will be flushing daily from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. until area
is complete.
Discoloration of water may occur during this process. Please use caution when laundering clothes.
