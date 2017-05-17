Posted: May 17, 2017 11:24 AMUpdated: May 17, 2017 11:24 AM

Ben Nicholas

Fire hydrant flushing continues on Friday in the following areas

From Adams Boulevard going South to Nowata Road, from Silver Lake going East to Highway 75

From Highway 75 going East to Bison Road, from Adams Blvd South to Nowata Road, to include the Industrial Park.





Crews will be flushing daily from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. until area

is complete.



Discoloration of water may occur during this process. Please use caution when laundering clothes.