Posted: May 17, 2017 11:31 AMUpdated: May 17, 2017 11:31 AM

Ben Nicholas

Third, fourth, and fifth grade students at Bartlesville’s Ranch Heights Elementary School competed in the Literacy Fair. Each student created a storyboard over a fiction or nonfiction book and presented to about 40 judges from the community. Much like a science fair, the storyboards were book reports within nine literature based categories. The guest judges consisted of retired teachers, Education Service Center professionals, and interested professionals from the community.



Eight students were chosen as winners at the 2017 Ranch Heights Elementary Literacy Fair: fifth graders Ella Goodwin, Kira Hatlestad, and Helen Nguyen, fourth graders Lexi Cormier, Colton Cunningham, Kevin Eddings, and Isabella Gustafson, and third grader Espyn Chaney.



The eight winners were awarded cash prizes, thanks to a monetary donation from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 610. In addition, three winners from each category attended a special planetarium on-site presentation presented by the Bartlesville Astronomical Society.