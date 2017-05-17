Posted: May 17, 2017 1:47 PMUpdated: May 17, 2017 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville School Board approved a “Memorandum of Understanding” with the Ricahard Kane YMCA during its meeting Monday night The aagreement allows the Richard Kane YMCA to run the School Age Care Program held at the six elementary schools in the district. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says talks began as early as last year with YMCA Executive Director, Robert Phillips.

The responsibilities for the School Age Care Program will transition to the YMCA on July 1st. The YMCA would staff, supply and fund the program. The program will operate before school from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and after school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at each elementary school, providing further learning for students in literacy, physical education, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and nutrition. The school district will continue to provide spaces as for each site that must be approved by the Department of Human Services.

36 employees work for the School Age Care Program in the district. Eleven of those employees were part of a “Reduction in Force,” however, most of these employees will have a job with the program as YMCA employees and not as district staff. McCauley said at the meeting Monday that this will save the district money that come with the various management costs that come with those positions, even in a program where tuition pays for the employees' salaries.