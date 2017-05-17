Posted: May 17, 2017 2:28 PMUpdated: May 17, 2017 4:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was in the Washington County Court on Tuesday for multiple charges. Daniel Daake was charged with driving under the influence and possession of controlled dangerous substances.



According to an affidavit, An officer was dispatched to an accident where, while doing an investigation about the accident, made contact with Daake explained that he was emotional because his father had passed away. Daake told the officer that his father had left him one of the vehicles involved in the crash, which is why he was emotional. The officer asked if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and Daake repeatedly told the officer that he was not drinking. However, he would not make a comment about drugs.



The officer performed a field sobriety test on Daake, which he was unable to pass. The officer placed him under arrest, then Daake explained that he had taken several Xanax, Percocet, and Oxycodone pills, as well as some Oxycontin and Methadone.



Bond was set at $500.