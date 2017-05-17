Posted: May 17, 2017 2:51 PMUpdated: May 17, 2017 4:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Collinsville woman is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on three charges. Brandalynn Grazier is charged with 2nd degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property.



According to an affidavit, a Washington County Deputy was notified that a woman was trying to flag down a ride as her vehicle was in a ditch. The deputy made contact with a witness who stated that a woman tried to steal the vehicle and she also broke into a home. The Deputy then identified Grazier in the ditch and questioned her, eventually placing her under arrest. The Deputy went to the home and found signs of forced entry. Keys to the stolen truck were found in Grazier's possession as well as stolen rolls of coins and tools.



Grazier's next court date is scheduled for June 2. Bond was set at $20,000.