Posted: May 17, 2017 3:30 PMUpdated: May 17, 2017 4:54 PM

Bill Lynch

The Washington County District Court has a Bartlesville man in custody. Mark Montana Legrand is believed to have committed the offense of false impersonation to create liability.

According to an affidavit, the officer arrived at the scene where there was a possible moving domestic situation. The officer then spotted the Chevrolet pick-up mentioned by dispatch that belonged to Mark Montana Legrand. Mark stated that his name “James Joe Dakota” Legrand when the officer approached him and his girlfriend. Mark's girlfriend said that there was no domestic violence but that her and “Jesse” were “play fighting.”

The arresting officer found an image on his in car computer that look “a lot like Jesse” but his name was Mark. When the officer showed the image to “Jesse,” he said that the image was of his brother Mark. The officer then looked for an image of Jesse Legrand on Facebook to find a completely different face for the name. He told “Jesse” that he thought he was lying and asked the man for his real name. He then stated that his name was Mark Montana Legrand.

Mark was then asked to step out of the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs. When the officer did a field search on Mark, he found an ID with the name “Mark” on it. When asked if the ID belonged to him, he replied “yes” to the officer. Mark was arrested on the charges for a municipal warrant and false information to create liability. Mark's next court date I June 7th at 9 a.m.