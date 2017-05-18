Posted: May 18, 2017 2:37 PMUpdated: May 18, 2017 2:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Dewey man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility for one count of Incest. Kyle Baxter was charged on Thursday in court.



According to an affidavit, a Dewey police officer received a report from Washington County's office of Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division. A paternity test had been administered and Kyle Baxter had been determined the father of a child. The child is the result of sexual intercourse with Baxter's sister, which had occurred several years earlier.



Bond was set at $25,000. Baxter's next court date is June 2.