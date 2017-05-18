Posted: May 18, 2017 2:58 PMUpdated: May 18, 2017 2:58 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Dewey Man was taken into custody for three criminal charges. Richard Baxter was charged with three counts of lewd molestation, a felony.



According to an affidavit, Baxter showered with a minor who was thirteen at the time. Baxter told the minor that they should shower together because of “low hot water problems.” The minor states that he touched her rear end, close to her genitalia.



After a forensic interview, the minor stated that she had been slapped on the rear several times while at Baxter's residence, as well as having her breasts touched on several occasions.



The minor states that Baxter would look at several pictures of of animated girls in “revealing bikinis” on his phone, and showed her one at some point before she turned 14. Then, while staying the night, the minor states that they would sleep in the same bed and that was a normal occurrence. On the last sleeping incident, however, the minor stated that she awoke to Baxter touching her breast and her genitalia area. The minor says that he did not put anything in, just touched with his hand, before kissing her on the neck.



Bond was set at $100,000. Baxter's next court date is June 2.