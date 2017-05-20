Posted: May 20, 2017 12:00 AMUpdated: May 19, 2017 9:41 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council will discuss the Fiscal Year 2018 budget Monday night. The workshop session takes place after the council takes formal action on a bid for asphalt rehabilitation on Osage, Rogers, Penn, Lannom, and Spruce streets.

Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers will update the council on Capital Improvement Program projects during the workshop session. Monday night's council meeting is set for 7 o'clock and will convene in the city council chambers at city hall in downtown Bartlesville.