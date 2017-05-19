Posted: May 19, 2017 9:42 AMUpdated: May 19, 2017 9:42 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Highway construction projects like the bridge reconstruction on U.S. 75 could come to a stop if the State of Oklahoma doesn't have construction money in next fiscal year's budget. Senator Jim Inhofe took press and state officials on a tour of some of the sites that would be affected.



Inhofe reminded state legislators that it takes state money to qualify for the 80 percent Federal matching funds.



Inhofe says jobs such as defense and infrastructure are basic functions of government.