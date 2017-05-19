Posted: May 19, 2017 9:52 AMUpdated: May 19, 2017 9:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across much of Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas, with the greatest risk south of I-44. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. Isolated tornadoes are possible where storms

interact with lingering boundaries, or with any bowing line segments late this afternoon and into the evening.

A thunderstorm complex over North Central Texas into South Central Oklahoma is expected to track into East Central and Southeast Oklahoma later this morning and into the early afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, storm activity will gradually grow into one or more clusters or lines as it lifts northeast across Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas this afternoon and tonight.

There were multiple swaths of 2 to 4 inch rains across Eastern Oklahoma from last night`s convection. Depending on how convection evolves today and whether this convection tracks over these same areas, there will be a flash flood threat. There may be some river flooding that occurs as well, but this will depend on the basins where the heavy rains fall.