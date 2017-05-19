Posted: May 19, 2017 2:51 PMUpdated: May 19, 2017 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey man appeared in the Washington County Courthouse today. Justin Erwin McIntyre was charged with possession of a weapon and for concealing stolen property. According to an affidavit, McIntyre stole a semi-automatic pistol, a watch, and two Remington rifles on May 19 after being formerly convicted of felonies. Officers went to his apartment after the information was received and they were met by McIntyre’s girlfriend when they came to the door. She allowed the officers to come inside, saying that McIntyre was asleep in the bedroom with the stolen pistol in his waistband. When they entered the bedroom he was asleep, the gun was in his waistband, and McIntyre was then arrested. McIntyre’s girlfriend then stated that the other stolen items were in the attic that was accessible through the same bedroom. All items were found. McIntyre has a bond of $50,000. His next court appearance is June 2 at 9 a.m.