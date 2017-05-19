Posted: May 19, 2017 2:57 PMUpdated: May 19, 2017 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man appeared in the Washington County Courthouse today. James Robertson was charged with actual physical control. According to an affidavit, James missed a turn on 9th and Armstrong Avenue and came to a halt in a residences yard. When officers approached the vehicle, James was asleep behind the wheel. He couldn’t stand on his own without the help of the two officers when he stepped out of his vehicle, and he showed sign of intoxication according to the affidavit. James couldn’t do the sobriety test without assistance from one of the officers so the test was terminated for quote “James’ safety.” That’s when the arresting officer discovered that James was arrested for the same incident in February of 2017. The officer gave James a misdemeanor because he had not been charged for the previous arrest. James met the two $500 bonds he had, but in court today there appeared to be probable cause for arrest based on the information from the affidavit. James’ bond has increased to $10,000. His next court appearance is June 7 at 1:30 p.m.