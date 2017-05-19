Posted: May 19, 2017 3:03 PMUpdated: May 19, 2017 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

President Trump plans on expanding the presence of American troops in Afghanistan. U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe says that this is something that should have happened a long time ago, and says the Obama administration was too focused on finding ways not to lose the war instead of finding ways to win. He says Trump is going to visit the Middle East and then he will head to Italy.

Inhofe says Trump is allowing the military to determine how many NATO allies will be included in the expansion of the military presence. He says with the part the U.S. will have in the expansion with its 5,000 troops, they are looking at 11,000 troop.