Posted: May 19, 2017 3:06 PMUpdated: May 19, 2017 3:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville High School's Project Graduation will be back on May 26thfor the class of 2017. This is the 27th year for the post-graduation party sponsored by the Parent Support Group. Sara Meszanos says that Project Graduation happens because they want students to be safe.



Meszanos says that there will be plenty to do for the graduates.



The celebration will take place at the Washington Park Mall from 11 that evening until 2:30 the next morning. Students need to be checked in by midnight with their ID.



Donations are still being accepted to help continue hosting this party. Checks can be made out to BHS Project Graduation and mailed to P.O. Box 975, Bartlesville, OK, 74005. Parent volunteers can sign up by contacting John Williams at (918)-766-1056. Project Graduation is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization making it eligible for matching contributions. The tax ID number is 73-1333467. This event is funded solely through fund-raising efforts and the generosity of the Bartlesville community.

