Posted: May 19, 2017 3:10 PMUpdated: May 19, 2017 3:10 PM

Garrett Giles

North Korea successfully launched a medium-range ballistic missile Sunday. The missile traveled 435 miles and landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe says that North Korea’s leader Kim-Jung-Un is rapidly coming up with the two things necessary to inflict damage on the United States: a bomb and its delivery.

This was the seventh missile test this year, and the U.S. grows concerned with the constant improvement in North Korea’s ballistic missile program.