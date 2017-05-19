Posted: May 19, 2017 3:28 PMUpdated: May 19, 2017 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Muller Wednesday as special counsel to oversee the investigation between President Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. The former FBI director Mueller was assigned to the roll to ensure the public has full confidence in any outcome of the Russian investigation. U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe says that Mueller is the best man for the job in a situation that has been "bogged down."

Rosenstein in a statement used by the New York Times said it is in the public interest for him to exercise his authorities and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for the matter between Trump and Russia.