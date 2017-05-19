Posted: May 19, 2017 3:48 PMUpdated: May 19, 2017 3:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

Honda of Bartlesville is participating in a food drive to benefit the CONCERN Center Pantry. Amy Smith from Bartlesville Honda says that this is a good way for them to help CONCERN.



Donations will be accepted on Friday June 9th and the last day to donate will be Friday June 16th. There will be Team Honda t-shirts available to the first 200 people to drop off a donation.





