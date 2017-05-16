Posted: May 19, 2017 4:02 PMUpdated: May 19, 2017 4:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

You are invited to a free concert the evening of Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 by the Bartlesville High School orchestra in the Fine Arts Center at Bartlesville High School, located along 18th Street between Hillcrest and Shawnee.



The performance will feature symphonic works by John Williams, such as "Air and Simple Gifts", which Williams composed for the 2009 inauguration of President Obama. Also featured will be music from Memoirs of a Geisha and "Dartmoor" from the movie War Horse, both composed by Williams.



The concert orchestra will also play music by Bonnie Rideout and freshmen will perform a rock/fiddle version of "O Danny Boy".