Posted: May 19, 2017 8:34 PMUpdated: May 19, 2017 8:35 PM

Bill Lynch

The day has come and gone that the senior class of Pawhuska High School has been waiting for their entire school career, so far. The Commencement ceremony for the Graduating Class of 2017 took place Friday night at Oren Terrill Field House where 56 seniors from Pawhuska High School took the walk, heard the Pomp and Circumstance, and moved the tassel. Class of 2017 Valedictorian Madelyn Priest spoke to her peers regarding the next big step in life



Priest went on to quote Apple founder Steve Jobs about finding a path that will make you happy.

Following Priest's address the Pawhuska band The Huskie Sound performed a rendition of Celine Dion's “My Heart will Go On” in honor of Michael “Mikey” Lynn who passed away in a motor vehicle accident in 2014 at the age of 16, Lynn would have graduated this year.

The Pawhuska Class of 2017's motto is “I'm here and that's all that matters,” and their class song is John Cougar Mellencamp's “Small Town.” The Class Valedictorian is Madelyn Priest, and the Salutatorian is Tristen Tucker. The Pawhuska High School Principal is Lauri Lee, and the Board of Education is Mike Tolson, Danny Ferguson, Patricia Counts, Justin Sellers, and Tom Boone. Pawhuska's Superintendent is Dr. Janet Neufeld.