Posted: May 20, 2017 3:20 AMUpdated: May 20, 2017 3:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Work on two sanitary sewer manholes is set to start next week in Bartlesville. According to Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers, the work will result in lane closures in the downtown area.

Work will begin Monday to rehabilitate a sanitary sewer manhole located approximately 200 feet east of the intersection of Cherokee Avenue and Frank Phillips Boulevard. To facilitate this work, the southerly three lanes of Frank Phillips east of Cherokee to Delaware will be closed to traffic. The only lane remaining open will be the most northerly westbound lane.

Siemers says there will be no access from Cherokee Avenue onto Frank Phillips Boulevard heading east. Traffic will remain open west of Cherokee, but eastbound traffic will need to utilize Second Street to detour to Delaware and back to Frank Phillips. Fourth Street will also be closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic between Cherokee and Delaware to facilitate the project.

Work will also begin Tuesday to rehabilitate a sanitary sewer manhole located in the middle of Adams Boulevard approximately 200 feet east of Shawnee Avenue. To facilitate this work the interior eastbound and westbound lanes of Adams Boulevard will be closed to traffic. Traffic will remain open in both directions via the exterior lane of Adams, but will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Delaware and Choctaw.

Work for both projects, which are part of the ongoing 2015 Wastewater Rehabilitation project, is expected to last three days.