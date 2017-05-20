Posted: May 20, 2017 3:29 AMUpdated: May 20, 2017 5:25 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The 2017 senior class of Bartlesville High School will be honored Friday evening in graduation ceremonies beginning at 8 Custer Stadium. Bartlesville High School Principal, LaDonna Chancellor says about 400 seniors are eligible to graduate.

The graduation ceremony will be moved into the Bruin Fieldhouse in case of inclement weather. Seating will also be available in the Fine Arts Center auditorium and the high school Commons area and will include a live big-screen showing of the ceremony. Each senior will receive five tickets for seating in the Bruin Fieldhouse and three tickets for seating in the FAC. Overflow seating is available in the Commons area and does not require a ticket. Tickets are given to each student when he or she picks up the cap and gown.

Graduation ceremonies will include speeches by the president of the student body, Noah Eiden, and the senior class president, Shay Stayton. Members of the Bartlesville Public Schools administration and Board of Education will participate as well.

Designated seating and parking for individuals with disabilities will be available by calling in advance. Seating will be limited to the individual(s) and one guest.

Seniors will also be honored following graduation with an all-night party held at Washington Park Mall.