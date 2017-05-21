Posted: May 21, 2017 3:43 PMUpdated: May 21, 2017 3:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Lighthouse Outreach Center opened their new chapel on Sunday afternoon at their dedication ceremony. Among the many guests that spoke during the dedication, including Josie Zepeda and Jenny Engel who sang, Executive Director Errol Hada explained why the Lighthouse is so important.

The dedication concluded with the naming of the chapel. Brian Engel presented the new Gardner Chapel.

Construction and final touches on the chapel was finished on Saturday night.