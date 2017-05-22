Posted: May 22, 2017 10:11 AMUpdated: May 22, 2017 10:12 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their regular meeting Monday morning.

The main thing on the agenda was the approval of the sales tax plan for the 2017, 2018 Fiscal Year. The Commissioners approved funds in the same amount as the last fiscal year.

The Fair Board, the OSU Ag Extension Office, and the Nowata City County Library will each receive $25,505 from 15% of the sales tax collections allocated for them. The Fair Board and the OSU Extension office both asked for more money this year, but it was not in the budget. Nowata County Commissioner Doug Sonnenburg.

The Nowata City County Library had asked for $93.583 on accident, but representatives from the libary came to the meeting to say they did not need that much and only wanted the same amount as last year.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:00 at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.