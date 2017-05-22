Posted: May 22, 2017 10:13 AMUpdated: May 22, 2017 10:41 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning. Among action items, the commissioners approved a resolution and reimbursment form regarding the Washington County Clerk.

During the Commissioners' Report, the commissioners discussed that they were currently busy with repairing and maintaining roads and bridges.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all reciepts were recieved. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning.