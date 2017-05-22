Posted: May 22, 2017 2:27 PMUpdated: May 22, 2017 2:27 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Dewey man was in the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Ryan Cargill was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, an officer was investigating a case of domestic violence in the presence of a minor child. Cargill and his girlfriend had been living together and have children together. According to one of the children, she stated that she saw her father hitting her mother.

Cargill’s next court date is scheduled for June 21. Bond was set at $2,500 with a condition of no contact with the victim.