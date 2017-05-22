Posted: May 22, 2017 2:39 PMUpdated: May 22, 2017 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in court on Monday for domestic abuse. Jamie Ray Adams appeared in Washington County after the incident occurred in March.

According to an affidavit, Adams punched his step-father in the back of the head while he was seated at church. The punch cause Adams’ step-father to fall to the floor where he briefly lost consciousness. A female witness stated that she saw Adams enter the church and sit down for a short time before attacking his step-father.

Adams next court date is set for June 21st with bond set at $2,500.